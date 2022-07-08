Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

We are members of the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and experts in food, nutrition, and diabetes education.

Both of us are self-proclaimed foodies. We love trying new recipes and experimenting in the kitchen.

Adrienne has a lot of experience living with diabetes. Her two teenage children both have type 1 diabetes and she has been a diabetes educator for 26 years.

Tracy is a health and fitness enthusiast. She is a mother of three and is always trying to pack their days with fruit, vegetables, and lots of physical activities.

At the Effingham Joslin Center, we provide diabetes education and nutrition counseling to the community. We offer diabetes classes, diabetes support groups, and one-on-one education appointments. We also train people to use their diabetes devices, such as blood sugar meters and continuous glucose monitors.

We regularly post recipe videos on our HSHS Medical Group Facebook page.

We help people with self-management of diabetes and nutrition therapy.

We often are asked for help with lowering blood sugar, losing weight, and lowering cholesterol. There’s a lot of misinformation out there and we help people navigate diets that are nutritious, safe, and effective.

Problem Solving at the Joslin Clinic:

We help troubleshoot how blood sugars respond to foods and other lifestyle aspects, such as exercise. We help people fine tune their eating in order to see improved blood sugars, lose some weight, or improve their cholesterol.

We’ve got a wonderful demonstration kitchen where we try out recipes, produce videos, and hold our diabetes classes and support group.

We offer a lot of community support for people with diabetes. We offer monthly diabetes classes and a diabetes support group. We also provide one-on-one counseling to not only help people manage diabetes but other nutrition-related problems as well. We help people get diabetes devices such as continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps.

Every month we offer free comprehensive diabetes classes. There is no cost. Just call us to register.

Our monthly support group is also free. No registration necessary. Just show up. It’s the second Monday of the month from 6-7 pm. It’s super relaxed and low key. We do a little diabetes education and try out some recipes in our demo kitchen. It’s a great opportunity to talk with other people who are also living with diabetes.

August ribbon cutting ceremony Joslin Effingham Ribbon Cutting and Open House Tue 8/9/2022 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

“In the Kitchen with Joslin” can be found on the HSHS Medical Group facebook page. Videos are posted weekly with new kitchen creations.

Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group

500 N Maple St, Suite 200

Effingham, IL 62401