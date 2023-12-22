CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — I am in the ciKitchen today with two very special guests: my sons, Liam and Ari. We are cooking up a Christmas tradition that goes back generations in the Frost Family. When I was a kid, we would have Oyster Stew as the first course to our meal on Christmas Eve. It’s something that has been passed down from my grandparents to my father and now I am sharing the recipe with my boys.

When I was a kid, we used to make it with heavy cream and milk. But in recent years we’ve made a couple adjustments including substituting coconut milk which cuts down on the richness, but adds to the flavor. This is a very simple recipe and is very quick to execute. Hope you enjoy!

Coconut Oyster Stew (4-6 servings)

Salted Butter (½ Stick)

Coconut Milk (1 Can – 13.5oz)

Oysters (1 Can – 8 oz)

Green Onion – Chopped (2-4 Stalks)

Garnish (Italian Parsley, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Chili Oil)

Over a medium heat on the stove, melt the butter in a small pot. Keep an eye on it, so that it does not burn. If the butter stops sizzling, that means it is starting to brown.

You can also throw in some of the green onions you have chopped with the oysters and butter to get that flavor profile cooked in. I add about a table spoon or two of the white part of the stalk and save the green part for garnish.

Pour in the oysters with the juices. Mix into the butter and let the oysters cook until the edges begin to curl.

Canned oysters tend to be readily available in grocery stores, but I prefer to use fresh oysters if I can get them. Around the holidays, fresh sea-food sections at some grocery stores will carry pre-shucked fresh oysters that you can buy. If you go the fresh oyster route, make sure to get enough to add at least 3-5 oysters per serving depending on how big your bowls are.

Now add the coconut milk and continue to cook on a medium to medium-high heat until everything comes to a mild boil. Make sure you are stirring occasionally.

Now you can turn down the heat and simmer, or serve right away.

Coconut Oyster Stew is very rich, and can be overwhelming if you have a full Christmas Dinner following the soup. I recommend serving it as a first course or hors d’oeuvre in very small bowls so everyone gets a taste but does not ruin their appetite. Dish out 3-5 oysters per bowl with a ladle of the broth.

Garnish with the parsley, red bell pepper, and green onion, and if you like a bit of spice, some chili oil dripped on top is a nice touch.

The finished result will be a bright dish with red and green colors that give it a fun Christmas flare!

Now, while the adults LOVE the Coconut Oyster Stew, kids may not be as adventurous. A fun way to include them in the process is to make some homemade Ranch Seasoned Crackers. They are easy to make, the kids will love eating them, and they also go with the oyster stew!

Ranch Seasoned Crackers

Oyster Crackers (1 Bag – 9oz)

Vegatable Oil (1/2 Cup)

Ranch Dressing Mix (1 Pouch)

Garlic Powder (1 Tablespoon)

Thyme (1 Teaspoon)

Parsley Flakes (1 Tablespoon)

Lemon Pepoer (1 Teaspoon)

Pour the oyster crackers into a large zip-lock bag. Add the Ranch Dressing Mix, Garlic Powder, Tyme, Parsley Flakes, and Lemon Pepper. Then pour in the Vegatable oil. You can adjust any of the seasonings to taste, or use different ones!

Seal the bag and have the kids tumble the contents (be careful not to crush the crackers) until everything is evenly coated.

Now dump the crackers out onto a large baking sheet.

Place in pre-heated over at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about 5-7 minutes. Keep an eye on them as they start to brown. You can stir them around a bit half way through.

Pull them out and after they cool, they are ready to eat! Serve them in the same bowls as the soup for the kids, the adults can add a few to their stew.

VIDEO PART 2: THE REVEAL