Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Spring is in full swing with many events happening all month in Champaign Center. Mom’s Weekend, Ebertfest, and the Illinois Marathon are huge crowd-pleasers, but there are also some smaller community events and opportunities that you can attend that we believe are worth highlighting.

This weekend, catch a Krannert Center for Performing Arts and Lyric Theatre @ Illinois production of City of Angels at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign. This live stage production of a smart and stylish film noir musical captures the gritty sights and sounds of Hollywood’s classic detective movies — all set to a brilliant, bluesy jazz score. Shows are April 13 – 15. Tickets on sale at thevirginia.org.

Boneyard Arts Festival returns this coming weekend, Friday, April 14, through Sunday, April 16, with art shows, exhibits, and events at over 40 venues throughout Champaign County. One exciting and new event this year is the ReGroup Art Collective Show at the former Habitat for Humanity building at 119 E University Avenue in midtown Champaign. Over 90 artists will be displaying their works in this 24,000 square foot building. Plus, there is a “sight and sound adventure” in the basement, and live glassworks and painting. The venue will be open Friday, April 14, 5 – 9 pm, and Saturday, April 15, 10 am – 6 pm. More details at www.boneyardartsfestival.org/.

With Earth Day around the corner, viewers can give back by volunteering for the annual Boneyard Creek Community Clean-up Day on April 22 starting at 9 am. This huge community efforts spans from Urbana to Champaign as volunteers come together to clean-up our favorite creek, the Boneyard in midtown and campustown Champaign. Volunteers will be cleaning up litter along the banks of the creek, so make sure you are wearing work clothes and boots. Buckets and trash pickers are included. After the clean-up, everyone will meet at Scott Park located at 207 WE Springfield Ave. for lunch and programs. More information at www.boneyardcreek.org/.

Last, but not least, Record Store Day returns on April 22. This event happens once per yet to promote local record stores across the world like our favorite shop, Exile on Main Street located 100 N Chestnut Street in downtown Champaign. There will be over 150 limited edition releases available that day from artists like Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton, and more. Plus enjoy live music inside and outside. Doors open at 7 am. More details can be found at www.exilemainstreet.com.

For more events in Champaign Center, visit champaigncenter.com

Champaign Center Partnership

217-352-2400

301 N Neil St, Ste 400, Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.champaigncenter.com