Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We have an exciting solution that will revolutionize your brow game – Brow Lamination. If you’re in pursuit of the perfect way to keep your brows in tip-top shape, guest, Deetra Johnson walks you through this transformative process.

What exactly is Brow Lamination? It’s a beauty technique that involves restructuring your eyebrow hairs to create a more polished and fuller look. The process is performed by a local esthetician, such as our guest Deetra Johnson, who is well-versed in this art.

One of the greatest benefits of Brow Lamination is its ability to add volume and thickness to sparse or thinning brows. If you’ve been dreaming of achieving fuller eyebrows, this technique can make your dreams come true.