Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We are a family owned, small artisan and farmstead creamery

Our goats are pastured and certified “Animal Welfare Approved,” the gold standard in humane animal husbandry

The farm is reopening to the public this weekend: April 16-17. We’re open 11-5PM both days.

During open hours, you can visit with the goats, shop our farm store and enjoy cheese & charcuterie boards with wine/beer/beverages under our pavilion. We’ll have gelato by the scoop (and can pint up some for you to take home). In April only, we’ll be serving our famous goat milk hot chocolate too!

Prairie Fruits Farm & creamery

4410 N. Lincoln Ave

Champaign IL 61822