Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Dreaming of warm sunshine and live music? Mark your calendars for every Friday in July and join us in downtown Rantoul for another season of fun and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy! Some Chairs and shade are provided based on a first come first serve basis.

Bring a lawn chair!



THIS FRIDAY:

DALTON HALLS BAND

6-9PM

FOAM PARTY

BAGS TOURNAMENT

$10 P/P

WALK-UP’S WELCOME

TIE DYE YOUR OWN SHIRT $5 OUTSIDE WHITNEY NICHOLE CREATIONS

LASER TAG $5 BY ALPHA DOG ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE LASER TAG

FREE YARD GAMES

MO’S BURRITOS FOOD TRUCK

RANTOUL FARMER’S MARKET 4 TO 7PM