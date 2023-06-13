Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is celebrating a milestone anniversary and preparing for their final Freedom Celebration.

75-mile trail challenge: Participants have from Memorial Day (May 27th) through Labor Day (September 4th) to acquire 75 miles through the preserves in any combination of walking, running, and biking. Those who want to be “a bit creative with their challenge” can also use rollerblades, roller skates, or kayak/canoe. Those who complete the challenge will receive commerative swag with the 75th anniversary logo. https://www.ccfpd.org/trail-challenge/75-mile

Farewell to Freedom Fest

Join us at Freedom Fest’s Grand Finale on Friday, June 30th at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve with gates opening at 4pm. There’s a $2 admission charge and children under 5 get in free. Visitors can expect all of the usual festivities, including music from Mixx DJ Entertainment, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks display to cap off the night. It promises to be a fitting send-off for the event. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District decided to hold the last Freedom Fest this year in recognition of our commitment to environmental responsibility and community well-being. For several years, this event was a cherished part of the district’s summer programming. More recently, we have seen declining attendance and sponsorship, difficulty filling volunteer roles, and increasingly-limited visibility of the fireworks due to growth of surrounding trees. Those challenges, combined with mounting concerns over the impact of fireworks on pollution, wildlife, domestic pets, and individuals with PTSD and autism have led to this difficult decision.