Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

MILLER PARK ZOO HOSTS FREE FRIDAYS IN FEBRUARY

Miller Park Zoo will open the doors to the Zoo for free on Fridays during the month of February.

February 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2023 will all be free admission days at the Zoo.

Miller Park Zoo is open everyday from 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM, excluding Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Parking is also free at the Miller Park Zoo located at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington, Illinois.

For more information on Miller Park Zoo or any of the City of Bloomington’s Parks & Recreation facilities, programs, classes, and events please, contact the department at (309) 434-2260, or visit BloomingtonParks.org.