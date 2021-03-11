Fox Mind Games introduces GoPop!

Our favorite toys and games also have astounding origin stories!

• Say hello to FoxMind’s original popping game, PopIt! – You’ve seen PopIt on TikTok and all around the world!

It’s being rereleased as GoPop!

• With new colors and mini editions for the whole family.

How do you play?

• The object of the game is to be the player who, by thinking ahead, forces their opponent to press down the last bubble on the board.

Where did it begin?

• Everyone knows Anne Frank, but I’d like to introduce you to her classmate, Theo Coster. Theo was Anne’s friend during their days at school.
• He survived the war and moved off to Israel where he met his wife, Ora. During their time in Israel they founded Theora Design.
• One night Ora had a dream that led to the creation of an innovative family game.
• This prototype found its way to David’s desk – and an international sensation was born: GoPop!

What’s new?

• New mini size is perfect for playing in a car, bus, or plane, in a restaurant or at school. It’s also water-resistant, so you can play while camping or at the beach!
• Colorio brings popping to a younger audience
• Roundo is now available in new colors, including Tye-dye

Where to buy?

• Learn more at https://foxmind.com
• Find it at Target and Amazon for $9.99

https://www.facebook.com/FoxMindGames/
https://www.instagram.com/foxmindgames/?hl=en

