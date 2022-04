Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

ME-N-HIM was established in 1976, only back then, we didn’t have a name!

ME-N-HIM includes:

Dan Basham – Acoustic Guitar and Vocals

Dave Raymer – Acoustic Guitar, Vocals and Harmonica

We’ve played together now for 42 years; the two of us, which included a 25 year stint in a country band known as “The Good Ol’ Boys”.

UPCOMING SHOW:

15th Annual Belltown Bash

Saturday, June 18th

