Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back with a look at food trends we may be seeing in 2023.

Food Trends of 2023

Inflation Influence:

Less eating out

Budget-friendly food (potatoes, canned fish and canned tomatoes)

More pickup and less delivery

Buying in bulk

Concerns for the climate and animals

Zero carbon footprint certification; ethically sourced food

Comfort food continues in 2023, with a healthier spin

Sea vegetables—Seaweed and kelp

Avocado oil

Vegetable pasta and chips—Chickpea chips, Spaghetti squash pasta

Charcuterie Boards/Butter boards

Nut of the year 2023–Pistachios

Herbed Feta Dip with Pistachios

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup shelled pistachio nuts

11 ounces feta cheese

3/4 cup fresh dill, leaves only, rough chopped

1 1/2 cups fresh cilantro, leaves only, rough chopped 1-2 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tablespoons Greek yogurt

Zest from 1 lemon

Juice from 1/2 lemon

Salt, to taste

For the directions, visit Anita’s website HERE.