Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back with a look at food trends we may be seeing in 2023.
Food Trends of 2023
Inflation Influence:
Less eating out
Budget-friendly food (potatoes, canned fish and canned tomatoes)
More pickup and less delivery
Buying in bulk
Concerns for the climate and animals
Zero carbon footprint certification; ethically sourced food
Comfort food continues in 2023, with a healthier spin
Sea vegetables—Seaweed and kelp
Avocado oil
Vegetable pasta and chips—Chickpea chips, Spaghetti squash pasta
Charcuterie Boards/Butter boards
Nut of the year 2023–Pistachios
Herbed Feta Dip with Pistachios
Ingredients
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cup shelled pistachio nuts
11 ounces feta cheese
3/4 cup fresh dill, leaves only, rough chopped
1 1/2 cups fresh cilantro, leaves only, rough chopped 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
3 Tablespoons Greek yogurt
Zest from 1 lemon
Juice from 1/2 lemon
Salt, to taste
For the directions, visit Anita’s website HERE.