Food Network’s Martita Jara-Ferrer shares authentic Mexican dishes for Cinco de Mayo

Happy Cinco de Mayo! Long day at work? Celebrate and unwind today with a margarita and some traditional Mexican cuisine.

Food Network Star Marita Jara-Ferrer is sharing her favorite recipes with a modern twist.

Check out these mouthwatering Chorizo Tacos with Queso Fresco and Cema from Cacique Inc:

9oz Cacique Pork Chorizo

1/2 red onion, chopped

1 fresh jalapeno, seeded & finely chopped

12 Corn Tortillas

1 package Cacique Queso Fresco, crumbled for garnish

Cacique Crema Mexicana or for added heat Cacique Picante Sour Cream

Fresh Cilantro, chopped for garnish

Oil for cooking

Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a medium sauté pan. Cook onions and jalapeños on medium about 3-5 minutes then add chorizo. Break down into crumbles with a wooden spoon about 6-8 minutes. Drain and blot out extra grease with paper towel if necessary. Heat corn tortillas on the stovetop to get a nice char. Assemble tacos. Add chorizo, garnish with Queso Fresco crumbles, a drizzle of Crema Mexicana or for added heat try with Picante Sour Cream and top with fresh cilantro.

Looking for more recipes like this one from Cacique Inc? Click HERE.

About Martita Jara-Ferrer: Martita showcased her talent on Season 8 of Food Network Star. She began working in her family’s restaurant business at a young age, with her mom’s authentic Mexican home cooking inspiring her culinary passion. Martita’s parents moved to the United States two years before she was born, and she credits them with her work ethic and perseverance. Martita attended a few semesters of culinary school, but most of her skills are self-taught. She loves to entertain and cooks with loads of Mexican flavor!