Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lisa Lewey-Shields is back with part two of her best food hacks.

Food Hacks Part Two

Fresh Berries – Store up to 2 weeks

Place in bowl. Add: 1 cup vinegar and 3 cups water

Soak for 10 mins. Drain. Dry. Line paper towels in a refrigerator container. Place dried berries on paper towel and then cover with another paper towel. Seal. Place in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Sliced Apples – Keep from browning up to 5 days

Cut apples into slices. Soak in a bowl filled with water and salt for 5 mins.. Rinse, drain and store covered in a refrigerator storage dish.

Peeled Garlic Cloves – Store in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Place in a refrigerator container. Cover with water. Seal. Keep up to 2 weeks. Use for roasted garlic in tinfoil with olive oil.

Mushrooms – Do not wash. Store in paper bag.

Cucumbers – Keep from getting slimy.

Place cucumbers in a refrigerator dish. Cover with water and ¼ tsp baking soda. Store in refrigerator.

Bananas – Wrap stem of the bunch of bananas with plastic wrap or Press n Seal. Will add days if not a week or 2 to the slow down of the browning and ripening of the banana

No brown sugar?? To white sugar, add Grammas Molasses to the darkness of your desire. Store in an airtight container.

Grapes – Clean the griot and dirt and film.

2 tsp baking soda 2 tsp salt in water. Soak for 5 mins. Rinse, Drain. Dry. Store in refrigerator container lined with paper towels.

Cauliflower pieces – Smash cauliflower onto countertop. Toss stem and leaves. Place cauliflower pieces in Ziploc bag or plastic container. Refrigerate.

Lettuce in clamshell container.

Place paper towel to top of lettuce. Reseal clamshell. Store upside down in refrig.

Fresh Herbs – Trim ends off of the bunch. Wash and dry. Place dry herbs in jar or container of cold water. Good for up to 2 weeks in frig.

Our grammas and in the south called it cake goop…… before oil spray was thought of:

½ cup oil

½ cup AP flour

½ cup solid Crisco

Whisk or mix by hand with a fork til smooth. Store in an airtight container in the frig for up to 9-12 months. Paint the inside of your pan with a oil brush or basting brush. If you are making a chocolate cake, you might have to use extra or apply it twice.

Box Cake Mix taste like from scratch:

Use 2 extra egg yolks, use milk instead of water, use butter or sour cream instead of oil….

Over the Door Shoe holder:

to keep drink tumblers in to free up cabinet space

to keep pantry items in to free up shelves

keep after school snacks and juice boxes for easy reach for kids

Cooking with Pam on TikTok and You Tube

Kalejunkie on Facebook

Garlic Sauce

Ingredients

10-12 cleaned and peeled garlic cloves finely chopped

¼ cup olive oil

1-2 tsp. melted butter

¼ cup fresh Italian parsley finely chopped

1/8 tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Spread on bread, pasta, steak, seafood, and vegetables.

Store in refrigerator for 2 weeks in an airtight container.