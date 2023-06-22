Downs, Ill. (WCIA)

Farmer Training, Land Access and Local Foods. Consumers know us for our Farmers Market in Downtown Champaign and farmers know us for our resources and support through our farmer training program as well as our farmland access program, Illinois FarmLink. We serve to unite these different elements of the supply chain to invigorate local food systems, regenerate soil health and build opportunities for connection around local food, farming and land access.

Our mission is to train farmers in resilient, restorative farming techniques; inform the public about the sources of our food and why that matters; and work to protect and enhance farmland so that we, and generations to come, will have clean air and water, fertile soil, and healthy, delicious food.

The Land Connection envisions community-based food systems in which every farmer has the opportunity to protect our environment by growing food in a sustainable manner and every person has access to local, nutritious foods.

Food Fair event is designed to connect producers and buyers in Central Illinois on June 28th. This is the reason we are coming to WCIA as we are looking to promote and connect with as many local food businesses and producers in the greater Central Illinois region and beyond.

The Land Connection

217-840-2128

206 N Randolph St Suite 400