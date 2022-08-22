Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Florosophy Farms joins us as part of the The Land Connection’s Champaign Farmers Market.

Here’s more from Florosophy Farms:

We are Farmer/Florists. We love flowers and we love putting them together in a way that brings life and happiness to people.

Flowers are very personal and are given as very purposeful gifts. It could be an anniversary, or birthday, a funeral, or just because… all of these occasions matter and flowers can really make a difference. We help people with floral design. While we do cary a catalogue of established arrangements, we get calls all the time where we help people with a custom design that meets the specific needs they are looking to fulfill.

Creating beautiful arrangements at home can be a very satisfying and very simple endeavor. One of our best selling items is our “micro-bouquet”. A small bud vase with 3-5 stems that bring a beautiful blast of color into your home.

But what do you do if bring home a bouquet from a store, or farmer’s market? Cutting stems to fit the vase or vessel at home can make all the difference in the world.

In addition to the Farmer’s Market and DoorDash, we have a wide selection of arrangements for sale on our website. Of course please call us directly to discuss any custom needs and we can make it!

There are a lot of amazing florists and flower-farms in this area — which is really exciting to us, because we really believe in local flowers. 80% of the flowers bouqht in the US are imported from other countries. Some of the flowers we use are imported. It’s a part of the economic reality of the current state of flower industry. But local farms are starting to grow more flowers and we have a vision to see that ratio flipped in our business where 80 % of the we sell are grown locally or in the USA. We are not there yet, but that is the vision.

Find us at the Champaign Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 3-6pm and the Urbana Farmers Market on Saturdays from 7am – 12noon. We are open the rest of the week through our website for delivery, or feel free to give us a call!

Florosophy Farms

908 E Sunnycrest Dr Urbana IL 61801

http://www.florosophyfarms.com