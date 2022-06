Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Illinois Willows is a vendor at Champaign Farmers Market.

We are Champaign county largest cut flower grower, we started in 2000. We are a member of several grower organizations, are on several advisory boards to give guidance .

Knowledgeable in growing, care and handling of cut flowers, flowering trees and shrubs .

Visit Illinois Willows every Tuesday 3:00 – 6:00 pm at the downtown farmers market.