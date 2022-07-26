Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Uzo Nwoso of Uzo Kitchen and her son, Somto, share tastes of West Africa in our CI Kitchen.

Here’s more from Uzo:

I work at Carle as a Neurology nurse practitioner, but I started following my passion about two weeks ago sharing my food recipes on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The first food I made was Jollof Rice, a Nigerian dish and I have had people reach out to me for private lessons here in Champaign, and I have people in other parts of African, share the dishes they made based on my recipe.

The number one question I get asked all the time is “Where is your recipe”? Now that I started vlogging, I am more intentional about my measurements, knowing that having a recipe that another person could utilize would be very helpful to them.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

You could check me out on IG, Facebook and TIktok at @uzokitchen.

https://youtu.be/N0y44kkeKQM