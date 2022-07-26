Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Uzo Nwoso of Uzo Kitchen and her son, Somto, share tastes of West Africa in our CI Kitchen.
Here’s more from Uzo:
I work at Carle as a Neurology nurse practitioner, but I started following my passion about two weeks ago sharing my food recipes on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The first food I made was Jollof Rice, a Nigerian dish and I have had people reach out to me for private lessons here in Champaign, and I have people in other parts of African, share the dishes they made based on my recipe.
The number one question I get asked all the time is “Where is your recipe”? Now that I started vlogging, I am more intentional about my measurements, knowing that having a recipe that another person could utilize would be very helpful to them.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
You could check me out on IG, Facebook and TIktok at @uzokitchen.
https://youtu.be/N0y44kkeKQM