Flattering fresh looks with Tara & Jules Boutique

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Tara Sieben and Julie Henry, owners of Tara & Jules Boutique, stops by with fun looks and details on their new online boutique.



Here’s more from Tara and Julie:

I would say people might find it interesting that we are both moms of 3 and have full-time jobs working as a Speech-Language Pathologist (Tara) and a Reading Interventionist (Julie) in the Mahomet Schools. T & J is a business that we run in our free time and we are the sole employees.

We feel like we have a niche in helping moms express themselves with their clothing. Gone are the days where certain items can only been worn by a certain age bracket (i.e., teachers don’t wear apple necklaces and denim jumpers to school). We try and show that different body types and sizes can wear today’s trends. We have had a lot of people in the past say they can’t wear some of the outfits that we do because it wouldn’t look right on them and we are trying to break that stigma and show that they can wear anything they want.

One of the major differences in our business compared to other boutiques is our pricing. We know that our prices are almost always below that of our competitors, sometimes significantly. We strive to price items fairly and at prices we would pay ourselves. We also like provide items that can be worn to Illinois and Mahomet games that don’t have logos but can also be worn everyday.

We plan to do a socially distanced outdoor (garage) open house the first week of March- details to come. This is where you can see all our items in person and we do drawings and prizes. If customers mention seeing our CI Living segment when they make a purchase in this month, we will give them 20% off their purchase.