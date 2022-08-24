Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Flatlands Dance Film Festival is dedicated to supporting and presenting Dance Cinema, a medium that explores and innovates the intersections between filmmaking and dance making. In addition, the festival builds educational platforms, encourages dialogue, and promotes a diverse range of cultural perspectives from around the globe.

The festival encourages dialogue through generated programming that promotes diverse perspectives. Each year, the festival focuses on specific themes and subject matter and showcases international and national artists in dance, performance, visual art, cinema, and media arts.

This year’s Feature Full Length Film is BELLA. A documentary about the life, influence and impact of California-based artist and activist Bella Lewitzky. Described as”…one of the greatest American dancers of our age,” (Walter Terry) Bella Lewitzky was a talented, strong, out-spoken artist, who dedicated her creative life to protect the rights of every American citizen.

The film screening is this Saturday Aug 27th at 7pm at the Spurlock Museum of World Cultures 600 S. Gregory St, Urbana. 7pm (Doors open at 6:30pm)

$10 general admission

$5 students and seniors

Flatlands Dance Film Festival

University of Illinois Urbana Champaign Department of Dance

MC 039, Dance Administration Building, 917 1/2 W Nevada St, Urbana, IL 61801

https://dance.illinois.edu/events/flatlands-dance-film-festival/

https://www.facebook.com/FDFF2/

https://www.instagram.com/flatlandsdancefilmfestival/