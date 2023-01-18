Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dance performance and Dance Film

The Flatlands Dance Film Festival is dedicated to supporting and presenting the art of Dance Cinema, a medium which explores and innovates the intersections between filmmaking and dance-making.

Connect people and the community together through the arts, dance, and film. The festival builds educational platforms, encourages dialogue, and promotes a diverse range of cultural perspectives from around the globe, showcasing a variety of films and shorts dedicated to dance performance, dance for camera, influential artists in the field, and the social impact of dance across the world.

We bring artists to Champaign/Urbana from around the world with a diverse range of cultural perspectives showcasing work. Film submissions from 6 continents and 80-plus countries.

January 20: The festival opens on Friday, January 20th, with the festival’s curated evening featuring works by Alfonso Abraham Cervera, Steve Rosa, Diana Cervera, and Primera Generacion Dance Collective comprised of Cervera, Irvin Manuel Gonzalez, Patricia Huerta, and Rosa Rodriguez Frazier. These LatinX/e choreographers create works that honor their identities and the various communities that they stem from by using their culturally unapologetic lived experiences as BIPOC and LGBTQ+ artists. Each artist showcases works that are in relationship to Latinidad and Mexicanidad using their choreographic strategies of dance, voice, and the dancing body as commentary.

January 21: The film competition portion of the Flatlands Dance Film Festival highlights a variety of films exploring this year’s theme, Culture Shock; how does shifting from the familiar to the unfamiliar affect our body and psyche, and how might that be expressed through Dance. This year’s adjudicators include Associate Professor of Media Design John Boesche, New York Dancer and Choreographer Angie Pittman, and American Dance Film Maker Danièle Wilmouth. After the short films, awards will be presented for the Festival Winner (as selected by the festival adjudicators) and an Audience Award (as selected by the audience).

January 20-21, 2023

7pm (Doors open at 6:30pm)

Spurlock Museum, 600 S Gregory St

Urbana, IL 61801

$10 general admission

$5 students and seniors

https://dance.illinois.edu/about-us/events/flatlands-dance-film-festival/

https://www.facebook.com/FDFF2

https://www.instagram.com/flatlandsdancefilmfestival/