Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Moore’s Rescue Ranch takes in handicapped and/or abused dogs and cats and works to place them in loving fur ever homes.

Some people ask if we rescue animals that are not disabled and we do! We want to help all dogs and cats who are homeless to find fur ever homes.

Smokie is one of our special needs kitties. Smokie was found in a hoarder’s home in a small cage with two cats living on top of her. She had no other place to go potty except where she stood. Because of that she’s not able to live in a regular area like an apartment or house because she gets overwhelmed with all the space and potties where she stands. She’s out at Petsmart and doing really well in the small area she’s in. We believe if someone could take the time to foster or adopt her and work with her by gradually expanding her potty space she could learn to live normally.

Also the University of Illinois School of Architecture has a club called Root to Roof. They met with the board and was given all of the specifics regarding the shelter and how we want it to be designed. ‘There are three renderings included in the pictures download; the outside , dog kennels and reception area.

We cater to disabled/abused dogs and cats however once our shelter is built we will be partnering with area organizations that work with disabled children and we will provide a safe environment for them to learn how to care for a dog or cat. We will provide individualized volunteer programs for each child depending upon their abilities. If Moore’s can grow enough we would like to include horses in order to provide horse therapy.

Moore’s will be at Fannie May this Saturday from 12-4, the flyer is on our website under calendar events. You may show the flyer on your phone or the actual flyer at checkout and Moore’s will receive 30% of all sales

At Texas Roadhouse in Champaign Thursday June 22 from 4-10pm if you show the flyer on your phone or the printed flyer Moores will get 10% of all sales!

July 21-29 Moore’s will be set up at the Champaign County Fair near the petting zoo. We will be selling our shirts and hats as well as have some of our adoptable animals with us

Moore’s Rescue Ranch

3113 North Market Street

Champaign Illinois 61820

http://mooresrescueranch.org