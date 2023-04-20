Catlin, Ill. (WCIA)

C.A.R.A. is a 501(c)3 non-for-profit, No Kill animal shelter and rescue for homeless, injured, and neglected cats and dogs. It was founded February 2009, located at 609 E 5th street in Tilton, Illinois in an old church. C.A.R.A. is prepared, when it takes in animals, to care for them their entire life or until adopted. So they provide not only food, shelter, and vet care, but take time to socialize and love on the animals, knowing they will possibly be there for years. C.A.R.A. is mostly equipped for cats with lots of great cats of all ages needing homes. We have several free roaming rooms for the cats. We do not have as much room for dogs, but do take them in some as space allows. We do have cats who have been in our shelter for several years and the big question is how will they be in a home. We’ve had lots of people adopting our older cats and sending in pictures and comments about how wonderful they are. The volunteers are wonderful, and they give a lot of extra attention and love to the animals. Another great thing about C.A.R.A. when you ask about meeting some cats, is that Connie will find out what color, gender, personality you are looking for and she will have several ready for you to meet. She’s really great at making sure you and your cat, or dog, will be happily matched. All animals are spayed or neutered before leaving and all are UTD on vaccinations.

We require a preapproved application which can be sent to your email. Please contact citizensanimalrescue@gmail.com

We take appointments T-F 1-4 and Saturdays 10-2 to meet the animals, but Connie will work with you if some other time is needed. We offer lower cost spay/neuter clinics for cats at least twice a month, sometimes three times a month. Please call Connie 217-799-8858 for additional details and to get signed up. We do ask people to Please spay and neuter your pets. It’s one of the best ways you can help the overpopulating of shelters.

We also have a thrift store that helps support C.A.R.A.. It’s called C.A.R.A. over the Bridge. It is literally just over the bridge from the shelter, located at 219 E 5th Street, Tilton, IL We encourage donations and shoppers. We also are not funded by state or local governments, so we count on the community for donations. We are grateful for the support.

C.A.R.A. also depends on private donations to maintain the proper health and care for every animal at the shelter. So donations are always welcome and appreciated. Monetary Donations are tax deductible and can be dropped off at the shelter 609 E 5th St. Tilton, Il

or mailed in:

C.A.R.A.

PO Box 665

Catlin, Il 61817

We also have an ongoing Wish List!

Items can be dropped off or shipped to C.A.R.A. 609 E 5th St, Tilton, IL

Purina Cat Chow (blue bag)

Purina Kitten Chow

Purina Dog Chow

Dog treats

Dog & Cat toys

Pet beds

Blankets

Towels

Wash clothes

Small dog harness

2 Large dog collars

Equine bedding pellets

Box flats

Paper Towels

Dawn Dish soap

42 Gal or larger Garbage bags

Clay cat litter

Bleach

High-efficiency HE Laundry soap

Pet Carriers

We do count on our great volunteers to make it all happen. There are lots of ways to volunteer. Under age 14 are able to volunteer with an adult as a helper. We have lots of cats and need help cleaning, socializing, and playing. If you are not really one to play with animals, here are other ways to help: You could clean inside or outside the building other than cages. You could help organize, do maintenance, dish washing and laundry are ongoing.

More of a dog person? You can walk dogs, play with dogs, bathe dogs, clean dog areas, socialize. There’s always maintenance projects needing done, if you are more of a handy person. And we always appreciate when people share and spread the word about the animals needing adopted.

We don’t like to think of ourselves as being in competition. Everyone in Rescue and running No Kill shelters are all with the same goal. Saving animals, getting them healthy, and finding them homes. No kill shelters tend to be crowded as we do keep them for the long term. We encourage you to consider us for adopting, fostering, volunteering.

https://www.facebook.com/CaraRescue

Founder Connie Farrar

C.A.R.A.(Citizens for Animal Rescue and Adoption)

Business/Organization Phone

217-799-8858

Business/Organization Address

609 E 5th St, Tilton, IL,61833