Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Knight’s Action Park & Splash Kingdom have long been Springfield’s home for entertainment, excitement, and refreshing summer fun. We began as a golf driving range in 1930 by golf pro George Knight Sr. Knight’s Action Park has been a part of the Springfield area for over 92 years. Today, Illinois’s favorite family fun park is home to 8 water slides, batting cages, a fifty-tee driving range, a spray ground (Camille’s Reef), the classic Big Wheel, a giant wave pool, and 8 exciting water slides. It is “where the action is” in Central Illinois.

Knight’s Action Park

1700 Knights Recreation Dr.,

Springfield, IL. 62711