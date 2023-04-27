McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat is back with a furry friend looking for his furever home.

We have our big garage sale/spring fling here at the rescue (4035 E 600 North Road) on Saturday, May 6th. In addition to great bargains–lots of dog stuff, designer purses, antiques and misc for sale–we are also having a face painter/glitter tattoo artist coming out. We hope to have a great turn out!



http://www.rubysrescueandretreat.org

RUBYS RESCUE & RETREAT NFP

Business/Organization Phone

309-660-6790

Business/Organization Address

4035 E 600 North Road, McLean Il 61754