Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Confidentially Yours is a women’s bra boutique located in Champaign, IL. Our store was founded in 1982 to help women regain their confidence after chemotherapy and surgery. Since then, we have expanded our offerings to include the latest styles in swimwear, lingerie, undergarments, shapewear, activewear, sleepwear, and more.
Confidentially Yours
1808 B Round Barn Rd
Champaign, IL 61821
We have two events coming up:
Amoena Custom Breast Prosthesis Scan Event:
June 23rd, 2022 10am-6pm
Amoena Custom breast forms are here,
taking personalized technology
to a whole new level.
Something new has arrived
and it fits you perfectly!
A custom-made breast form offers a multitude of
personalized options, especially in cases that require special
care such as uneven scar tissue or tissue loss
Bras & Blooms Event
Friday June 24th & Saturday June 25th 10am-5pm
Earn Double Bra Bucks on all in-store purchases
Receive a complimentary bra fitting
Trunk Show
Visit with an Eveden Fit Specialist
Create your own flower arrangement (while supplies last)
85% of women wear the wrong bra size…
At Confidentially Yours we believe that friends don’t let friends wear the wrong size of bra!
Let us help you find your best fit at our June 24-25 Eveden Fit Event!
Bras and Blooms
Learn more at www.cybras.com or by calling your Bra Sisters at (217) 366-024