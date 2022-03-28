Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

I grew up here, was a commercial diver (underwater welder), got late stage cancer, beat it, changed my mindset, moved to Asia to learn and heal, now I’m back in Danville sharing what I’ve learned to help others.

I primarily focus on breathwork and mindset training, but I also teach yoga and meditation. I work to empower people to see their own strength. To put the power back in their hands. People often ask what breathwork is, why they can’t find stillness in meditation, if they are able to do yoga with whatever ailment or injury they have, and they ask me a lot how I was able to get through what I went through and still be happy. My programs are here to help “solve” hopelessness. I feel that’s at the root of so many issues and our beliefs around what is possible.

Absolutely. I can do a short breathing segment to help people calm down and see how they can gain control over how they feel. I could even teach a few stretches that would be helpful for people with back pain. I could also do a little journaling exercise to get them to be a little more mindful of how they speak to themselves.

I don’t know anyone who is doing anything close to what I’m doing. There are people who teach yoga and there are therapists, but there really isn’t any competition or comparable for a wide area around here.

I have a 3 part breath series beginning in April, we have a lot of events coming up with 217wellness.com, I will be teaching a lot in the parks, and I’m available for 1on1s, groups, corporate wellness, and retreats.

