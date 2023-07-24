Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

House of Colour is an image consulting company that specializes in Color and Style Analysis. We believe in celebrating individuality and instilling confidence in our clients. Through Color and Style Analysis clients learn to build a sustainable wardrobe that not only looks great on them but also empowers them to embrace their authentic selves. In a Color Analysis we use precision dyed drapes to find a persons best color palette for clothing, makeup, hair color and jewelry. There are four different palettes a person can fall under – spring, summer, autumn and winter. Your best color palette showcases your natural physical features and provides you with a natural glow.

The combination of Color and Style Analysis provides clients with customized guidelines and information they can use to shop better for their lifestyle, streamline getting ready, make shopping more intentional and boost confidence. A question I receive most frequently is, “can you tell what season I am just by looking at me?” And the answer is no I cannot, you must go through the extensive draping process to find your season, your best color palette.

At House of Colour our Analysis is based on science and and consultants go through a robust training to be able to conduct it. We never perform color analysis online , it must be done in person in natural light. House of Colour also has a makeup line specifically formulated for our seasonal palettes, so you can leave the appointment feeling confident your makeup is making your features shine.

I will be celebrating one year in business on August 3rd at Syd and Sadie’s Boutique in Gibson City from 4-7 PM.