Find the right job for you at Effingham’s Virtual Job Fair

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Effingham Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Virtual Job Fair – 10/28/21
EC-JOBS (Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success)

Jobseekers – Training for Employment
Begin your journey into finding the perfect career. Effingham County EC-JOBS allows you to explore careers, build a resume, view popular jobs in your area, learn about local companies and take online training to build your employment skills and resume. Register today!

Employers – Connect Job Seekers To Jobs
Effingham County EC-JOBS will connect you with job seekers in your area. As an employer, you will have access to job seeker resumes and training results. Effingham County EC-JOBS will match your jobs to interested candidates. Register today.
