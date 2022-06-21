Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Brookdale Senior Living is the largest senior living company nationwide within 43 states. Being a corporate wide community our residents receive the latest trainings, education, resources, and technology. Our memory care is called the Clare Bridge where we focus on resident personalized care and engagement of their interest, Our latest technology is our InTouch System which provides a multitude of resources related each residents individual preferences on interests and hobbies.

Questions we get frequently are how are activities are structured. Our activities follow our Daily Path which is structured by starting the morning off with a physical activity which is our Bi-Fit Program followed by the Morning Mental workout, in the afternoons we focus on our creative arts segment which follows another physical engagement activity then we tap into music and our intergenerational, then ending with sensory and evening news.

We will demonstrate our InTouch System and how it caters to each resident.

Starting with our dinning experience, to our refresh program, to our spa, neighborhood visits, monthly lunch bunch program, our in touch program, our life story to learn more about each resident prior to them moving into the community, and our monthly caregiver support group

Our Caregiver Support Group is the Last Tuesday of every month from 6-7pm featuring Gail and Ashlie who are both Certified Dementia Practitioners.