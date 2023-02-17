Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)
Central Illinois Home & Garden Show
Come out to Mahomet and visit 60+ local vendors at the 2023 Central Illinois Home & Garden Expo! Enter in a free raffle to win one of six $500 ACE Hardware gift cards and grab a bite to eat from a food truck. Whether you need home inspiration or just need to get out of the house, the 2023 Home & Garden Expo is the place to be!
Saturday, March 11th from 10:00am to 5:00pm
Sunday, March 12th, from 11:00am to 3:00pm
Mahomet-Seymour High School Field House
302 W. State St., Mahomet, IL
Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce
401 W Oak St, Mahomet, IL 61853
https://www.facebook.com/CIHomeandGardenShow/