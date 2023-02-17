Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Central Illinois Home & Garden Show

Come out to Mahomet and visit 60+ local vendors at the 2023 Central Illinois Home & Garden Expo! Enter in a free raffle to win one of six $500 ACE Hardware gift cards and grab a bite to eat from a food truck. Whether you need home inspiration or just need to get out of the house, the 2023 Home & Garden Expo is the place to be!

Saturday, March 11th from 10:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday, March 12th, from 11:00am to 3:00pm

Mahomet-Seymour High School Field House

302 W. State St., Mahomet, IL

Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce

401 W Oak St, Mahomet, IL 61853

https://www.facebook.com/CIHomeandGardenShow/