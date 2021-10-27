Find Danville’s Mad Goat Coffee at your local Meijer

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle visits the roastery at Mad Goat Coffee for an inside look at how the coffee shop transforms beans into the perfect cup-of-joe.

As of this fall, you can find Mad Goat Coffee in 33 Mejier locations across Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

More from Mad Goat Coffee

We’re excited to announce our coffee is now at ALL Meijer stores in Illinois and northwest Indiana! This is a huge deal for a small family-run business! In the past 8 years of running the coffee shops and roastery we haven’t always taken a step back to celebrate–we’re often in the thick of running operations! But today we want to welcome you to celebrate with us.





Find us in the following Meijer Locations: Algonquin IL, Aurora IL, Bloomingdale IL, Bolingbrook IL, Bradley IL, Champaign IL, Danville IL, Elgin IL, Evergreen Park IL, Flossmoor IL, Highland IN, Homer Glen IL, Machesney Park IL, Merrillville IN, Michigan City IN, Mokena IL, Normal IL, Orland Park IL, Oswego IL, Plainfield IL, Portage IL, Rockford IL, Round Lake Beach IL, Rolling Meadows IL, Springfield IL, St. Charles IL, Sycamore IL, Urbana IL, Valparaiso IN

We’re also available online at madgoatcoffee.com.