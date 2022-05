Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s still time to find that perfect gift for your loved ones this Mother’s Day!

Giggles is a wacky and fun gift shop & bakery, located on Merchant Street in historic downtown Decatur. Giggles has a little something for everyone! What makes Giggles stand out from the rest, is our ability to personalize just about everything!

112 N Merchant St., Decatur, IL 62523