Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)
Looking for a new career? Planning ahead for your future? Getting back into the work force? Need a change of scenery?
If so, the Effingham County Career Fair, presented by the Effingham County Chamber & City of Effingham, is your chance to learn about various employment opportunities right here in your county. Interact with local employers looking to hire.
Complimentary Services include:
Professional headshots provided by Piotrowski Studios
Mock interviews
Resume review
Effingham County Career Fair
Thursday, March 23
Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm
Location: Keller Convention Center, 1202 N. Keller Dr., Effingham, IL 62401
Effingham County Chamber
P.O. Box 643 | 903 Keller Drive
Effingham, IL 62401
http://Effinghamcountychamber.com/