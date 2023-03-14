Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Looking for a new career? Planning ahead for your future? Getting back into the work force? Need a change of scenery?

If so, the Effingham County Career Fair, presented by the Effingham County Chamber & City of Effingham, is your chance to learn about various employment opportunities right here in your county. Interact with local employers looking to hire.

Complimentary Services include:

Professional headshots provided by Piotrowski Studios

Mock interviews

Resume review

Effingham County Career Fair

Thursday, March 23

Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm

Location: Keller Convention Center, 1202 N. Keller Dr., Effingham, IL 62401



Effingham County Chamber

P.O. Box 643 | 903 Keller Drive

Effingham, IL 62401

http://Effinghamcountychamber.com/