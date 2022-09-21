Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Financial Wellness

You’re not alone…

Did you know 78% of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck? The statistics are in…

78% of Americans live paycheck-to-check

78% of employees are distracted at work when stressed

50% of Americans can’t come up with $500

6 in 10 workers would stay at a job that offered financial benefits

Financial Wellness Webinar-emergency savings

Sept. 22nd at 6pm

Learn how to create a financial safety net to help cover for unexpected expenses.

Sign up here and get more information: https://www.uoficreditunion.org/resources/financial-wellness/

We’re here to help. Understanding your finances is key and we have the resources to make it easy. UICCU has partnered with Banzai to provide the best in financial literacy materials, so that the people of our communities can be better equipped to face the financial challenges life throws their way.