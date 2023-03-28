Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kiefer Sutherland stars in the dramatic and thrilling new espionage series RABBIT HOLE premiering this week on Paramount+. Kiefer sat down with film critic Pam Powell to talk about his role as John Wier and wearing multiple hats in creating this new series.

In Part 2 of the RABBIT HOLE interview, film critic Pam Powell continues her conversation about the series with writers and directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. Their unexpected banter feeling a bit like an old married couple giving Pam a few surprises about the inspiration for the series as it blends bygone eras with today’s realities.

RABBIT HOLE, premiering on Paramount+ this week, is directed and written by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.