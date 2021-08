Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Film critic Chuck Koplinksi joins us with a few school inspired movies to beat the end of summer blues.

Chuck’s Favorite Back to School Flicks

October Sky

The School of Rock

Election

10 Things I Hate About You

Rushmore

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Stand and Deliver

For more movie reviews and chances to win exclusive prizes, visit the Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam website or Facebook page below.

http://www.reeltalkwithchuckandpam.com

https://www.facebook.com/reeltalkchuckpam