Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

We are an integrative health clinic offering mental health, primary care, nutrition, physical therapy, massage, and life coaching. We treat the whole person and not just the symptoms. Our mission is to support and empower all people to reach their best selves through emotional, physical, and spiritual wellness.

We also have emotional support animals.

We have now four locations. Our first location is Danville, two locations in Champaign (one in SW Champaign and the other NEAR campus on University Ave.) and the fourth location just opened in Mahomet.

We just opened our Mahomet location in Feb. and we would like to do a full tour of our facility.

Integrative health care is different from allopathic/conventional medicine, as we utilize evidence-based alternative modalities such as exercise, yoga, massage, supplements, diet changes, herbal remedies, essential oils, and more to best meet the needs of each individual’s unique health needs.

Integrative health is also different from functional medicine in the fact that we do prescribe medication as needed based on each person’s lifestyle desires, capability to utilize and make changes, and individual health needs.

Two Roads Wellness uses an integrative health approach which combines aspects of conventional medicine and functional medicine based on the individual needs of each person. This is offered for both primary care and mental health services. We don’t believe in a blanket approach to healthcare, instead we offer individualized and specialized care that focuses on the person in front of us.