Online Event: Streaming on the Museum of the Grand Prairie Facebook and YouTube pages.

Help us continue our special speaker series with this engaging virtual program featuring Dr. David McBride, a research specialist, public historian, and professor emeritus of African American studies and history at Penn State University. David’s presentation will trace the origins and accomplishments of struggles by civic and health activists to establish equal health opportunities throughout American communities. From the U.S. constitutional protections for equal access to health and environmental resources, to initiatives by public and private health institutions to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and equality ideals have shaped U.S. medicine and public health for nearly two centuries. Be sure to visit the Museum of the Grand Prairie’s special exhibit “A History of Healing: Infectious Diseases and Community Responses to Defeat Them” soon to learn more about the impact of hard-hitting diseases in our communities’ history and the effect they had on local healthcare systems.

This program is supported in part by Illinois Humanities.

FREE. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org



Did you know that the Homer Lake Forest Preserve has a 200-year-old Sugar Maple Grove? People have been tapping sugar maple trees to make sugar and syrup for centuries, and now you can, too! Explore the science and the history behind maple sugaring, learn how to do it yourself, and even take home a sample of syrup made from our very own trees. All ages. $5 per person. Space is limited; registration required by February 23 at either of the links below. Register for the morning session or the afternoon session.

Program Location: Homer Lake Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 Homer Lake Rd, Homer, IL 61849

Current public health guidelines will be followed. Program may be altered or canceled due to weather or health related concerns.

