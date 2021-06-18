FATHER’S DAY: Bring Dad to The Axe Bar in downtown Champaign

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Looking for a fun place to bring Dad this weekend? Check out The Axe Bar— Champaign’s newest sports bar where you can eat, drink, and try your hand at axe throwing!





The Axe Bar is an axe throwing sports bar with 10 throwing lanes, TV’s, 24 beers on tap, liquor, and bar food to serve. We are the perfect place for a company team building meeting, bachelor or bachelorette party, date night, gender reveal party, or if you just need something fun and exciting to do! The Axe Bar is the place. We are the FIRST Axe throwing establishment in Champaign, Illinois. Don’t feel like throwing axes? Want a place to watch the game? We also broadcast all major sporting events. Get out of your house and come to The Axe Bar!

Walk-ins are welcome, but you may reserve a lane HERE. You must be 18+ to throw an ax.

And don’t forget your closed toed shoes!