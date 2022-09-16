Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Brass Horn Too is a boutique in downtown Decatur, satisfying a local need for quality women’s clothing, accessories, and specialty gifts. And now, Brass Horn Kids has joined the fun! Enjoy a full family shopping spree at this charming children’s boutique.

The Brass Horn Too is a mirror of neighbor store The Brass Horn, reflecting a ‘his to hers’ extension of George’s and Ryan’s vision of providing quality service and goods to multi-generational shoppers. The store offers merchandise that is ageless, timeless, tastefully stylish, and unique.

Brass Horn Too is a perfect companion to The Brass Horn, continuing the tradition of the highest quality of service and style in Central Illinois.