Family friendly at-home PE games with John Lubinski

Potomac, Ill. (WCIA)
John Lubinski, Potomac Grade School Physical Education teacher, shares a few family friendly PE games you can do easily at home.
3 “Minute to Win It” Games:
3 Balloons
- 1 minute to keep the 3 balloons from touching the ground
- If you don’t have balloons, you can use 3 plastic grocery bags
Towel Toss
- Equipment needed are sock-ball and a bath towel
- Lay towel flat on floor, stand about 10 ft away
- Toss sock-ball at towel
- Hit towel, fold in half
- First to make 3 folds in and 3 folds out, wins – or furthest along at the minute mark
Cookie Face
- I love this one because you get to eat cookies
- Start with Oreo in the middle of your forehead
- On “GO” you have to use the muscles in your face to get the cookie from forehead to your mouth (no hands allowed)
- If cookie falls, get a NEW cookie and start over
(Did you know there’s like 42 muscles in the face?)