Family friendly at-home PE games with John Lubinski

Potomac, Ill. (WCIA)

John Lubinski, Potomac Grade School Physical Education teacher, shares a few family friendly PE games you can do easily at home.

3 “Minute to Win It” Games:

3 Balloons

  • 1 minute to keep the 3 balloons from touching the ground
  • If you don’t have balloons, you can use 3 plastic grocery bags

Towel Toss

  • Equipment needed are sock-ball and a bath towel
  • Lay towel flat on floor, stand about 10 ft away
  • Toss sock-ball at towel
  • Hit towel, fold in half
  • First to make 3 folds in and 3 folds out, wins – or furthest along at the minute mark

Cookie Face

  • I love this one because you get to eat cookies
  • Start with Oreo in the middle of your forehead
  • On “GO” you have to use the muscles in your face to get the cookie from forehead to your mouth (no hands allowed)
  • If cookie falls, get a NEW cookie and start over

(Did you know there’s like 42 muscles in the face?)

