Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Pastor Jeff Dyson and Fellowship Ministry Team Leader, Erin Arends, join us from Mahomet Christian Church to share more on how they’re sharing faith in the community.

WHAT BIG EVENT IS YOUR CHURCH HAVING TO END THE SUMMER AND KICK OFF THE FALL?

• Sept. 16th – 17th Camping on MCC grounds (6pm)

• Sept. 18th – Outdoor Worship Service (10 am) & All Church Picnic immediately after the service

WHO IS INVITED TO THESE WEEKEND EVENTS?

• Families for the Camping Event

• Anyone in the Community – Service and Picnic

WHAT SHOULD FAMILIES BRING TO THE CAMPOUT?

• Tents

• Bedtime Essentials

• Smiles

IS THERE A COST INVOLVED FOR THE CAMPOUT?

• It is a free event.

• Dinner, Drinks, Snacks, and Breakfast are provided

TELL ME MORE ABOUT THE SERVICE AND PICNIC ON THE 18TH.

• Outdoor Worship Service under a tent and all seating will be provided

• Annual All-Church Picnic

• Plates, Silverware, Drinks, and Meat are provided

ARE THERE ANY OTHER EVENTS HAPPENING IN SEPTEMBER?

• Annual MCC Golf Scramble at Lake of the Woods Golf Course

• September 25th

• The cost is $80 per person (Green Fees, Cart, and Lunch)

• All Proceeds go to the MCC Student and Children’s Ministries

WHEN ARE YOUR REGULAR SUNDAY SERVICES?

• Sunday School 9am and Worship Service 10am