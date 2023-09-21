Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Fall Prevention Awareness Week is here, and at Savoy Therapy, they’re on a mission to help seniors maintain and improve their balance, strength, and endurance, ensuring they can continue to live independently and safely in their own homes. Today, we have the privilege of hearing from Kris Thope, a dedicated physical therapist and the owner of Savoy Therapy.

Kris specializes in working with older adults who wish to maintain their independence. Falls can be a significant risk for seniors living at home, impacting their ability to live safely. Kris and his team are there to make a difference by providing therapy that enhances balance, strength, and overall well-being.

What sets Savoy Therapy apart is their commitment to delivering services right to their clients’ homes. They bring therapy directly to those in need, ensuring convenience and comfort.

To mark Fall Prevention Awareness Month, Savoy Therapy is offering 10 complimentary Fall Risk Assessments to viewers like you. It’s a chance to take proactive steps toward preventing falls and improving your quality of life.

For more information or to schedule your assessment, visit their website at www.savoytherapy.com or give them a call at 217-898-8393. At Savoy Therapy, they’re dedicated to keeping you on your feet and living life to the fullest.