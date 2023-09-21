Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Don’t miss your chance to enhance your landscape while making a positive impact on the environment. Fall is the perfect time to plant trees and shrubs, and we’ve got the dirt on why from horticulture educator Ryan Pankau, with the U of I Extension.

Planting in the fall reduces stress on the plants compared to spring planting. But what’s even better is opting for native species. They’re well-suited to our climate and support local wildlife more effectively than non-native varieties.

The East Central Illinois Master Naturalists have your back with their annual native tree and shrub sale. It’s a chance to get your hands on these plants that can sometimes be elusive at typical garden centers. Ordering is open now until October 13th.

The sale includes an impressive array of trees and shrubs, from Bur Oak to Winterberry. And if you’re keen to learn more, Ryan will be giving a presentation on October 3rd. He’ll dive into the species on the sale list and offer valuable planting recommendations.

This tree and shrub sale and Ryan’s October 3rd presentation are part of Climate Action Week in Urbana (October 1-8). For more information and to register, visit go.illinois.edu/TreeTalk. For a full list of Climate Action Week events, head to go.illinois.edu/ClimateAction.