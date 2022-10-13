Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

UIUC Homecoming in Downtown Champaign

• Homecoming Night Live, organized by 40North, will feature live music in downtown Champaign at two stage locations with performances from the Rat Pack, New Souls, Modern Drugs, Ryan Byfield & the Nuclei, Kayla Brown, and Dan Kusaya. Plus a live paintings from Cody “Zoot” Shinker, immersive projection art by Matt Harsh, balloons, glitter and henna tattoos, and a selfie hall. Plus, there will be 10 Block I’s painted by local artists found in storefront windows around downtown. All this is happening this Saturday, October 15, 3-8 PM.

Spooky Events Happening in Champaign Center

• Catch the Nosferatu, a 1922 silent horror film, at the Virginia Theatre Friday, October 14, at 7 PM, featuring Steven Ball on the pipe organ. Tickets $10 and on sale online at www.thevirginia.org.

• Monster Market at the Champaign Farmers Market on Tuesday, October 25, 3-6 PM in downtown Champaign. The market vendors will have costumes and treats for kids including slime. This is the last chance to take advantage of the outdoor farmers market and everything the fall season has to offer.

#FallinForChampaign Promotion

• We’re giving away two colonnade club tickets to Fighting Illini vs. Purdue scheduled for Nov. 12. All you have to do is post fall photos in Champaign Center using #FallinForChampaign and tagging us @ChampaignCenter. The more posts you make, the great chance you have to win the tickets. Promo ends on Nov. 1. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see the full rules.

22nd Annual Parade of Lights presented by Christie Clinic

• Last, but not least, we are excited to share that the 22nd annual Champaign Center Parade of Lights, sponsored by Christie Clinic is returning next month, November 26, 2022! All of the traditional pre-parade activities will be returning as well as a lighted holiday parade with more than 60 floats including the one and only Santa Claus! If you or your company is interested in participating in the parade, please visit www.champaigncenter.com to sponsor this great event, volunteer, or enter a float – the parade theme is the Island of Misfit Toys, which should be a treat for kids and families.

