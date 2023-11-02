Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

Kinze Ehmen started her business 6 years ago from her parent’s basement and has also been on the road with a mobile trailer.

She decided to start this holiday shopping event because she was never able to sneak away from her own Chic N’ Threads Boutique booth to shop with other local businesses. This gave her the opportunity to shop them all in one spot!

We have created this event at Hudson Farms to allow the surrounding communities to join us by shopping local with some of my favorite small businesses. We also strive to make this a kids friendly event by having Santa and other actives for those little ones.

Website

https://chicnthreadsboutique.commentsold.com

Social Media Links

https://www.facebook.com/events/620222006437024



This event was created to get everyone in the Holiday Spirit but also surround you with some of the most unique and well rounded business owners that have the perfect gifts for your loved ones.