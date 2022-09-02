Gilman, Ill. (WCIA)

The Gathering is a 3000 sq foot shop and cafe full of unique home decor, apparel, accessories foods and coffee. We have up to 26 vendors and consignors along with The Gathering that provide unique items. We help customers find unique gifts.

We offer locally roasted coffee by the pound or cup. Daily specials in our cafe and fresh homemade fudge.

Decor including antique, vintage, handmade, and uniquely searched out items. We have florals, primitive, seasonal and everyday gifts, decor apparel and accessories, locally made seasoning and spices.

Our final Junk In The Trunk Flea Market is Saturday September 24th from 9-2 P.M. our Christmas Open House will be November 4,5,6th and there will be open houses through out the other shops in town.

The Gathering & Front Porch Cafe

931 S Crescent St

Gilman, Illinois 60938