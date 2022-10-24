Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Best Ideas for Kids walks us through a fall craft you can do with the whole family!

Kimberly McLeod is the creator of the popular kid’s craft and activity website, The Best Ideas for Kids® (thebestideasforkids.com). The Best Ideas for Kids® has a community of over 2 million followers.

Kimberly lives just outside of Toronto, Ontario, Canada with her two kids and husband. She has a passion for creating and sharing kids craft projects. She loves to create projects that are easy, and she incorporates recycled materials as much as she can. She is also known for her handprint cards and crafts.

To see more fun and easy craft ideas, you can follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/thebestideasforkids or on Instagram at @bestideasforkids.