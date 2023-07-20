Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Fair is just around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited! To add to the fun, we have the reigning Champaign County Fair Royalty, Katie Landers, and Makenzie Huls, joining us today. We thought it would be a blast to test their fair knowledge with a little fair trivia!

As the Champaign County Fair approaches, excitement is building, and it’s no wonder why. The fair promises nine days of thrilling rides, delicious food, captivating shows, and unforgettable memories for the entire community.

Mark your calendars for July 21-29, 2023, and join us in Urbana for the Champaign County Fair. There will be something for everyone to enjoy, from the thrilling rides and exciting games to the mouthwatering fair food and entertaining shows.

A big thank you to Katie and Makenzie for hanging out with us this afternoon and showcasing their love for the fair. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for the concert headliner announcement and other exciting updates as we get closer to the fair’s kickoff!