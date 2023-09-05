Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)
Cassey Oliger, LMT a Licensed Massage Therapist and Esthetician at the Two Roads Wellness Medical Clinic in Mahomet walks us through a facial.
We offer professional skin care at both our Mahomet and Champaign (Village Place) location.
Benefits of facials:
RELAX – improves your mood
Activates your sympathetic nervous system, which reduces your anxiety levels and uplifts your mood
REJUVENATE – promotes circulation
Renew skin cells by circulating the blood flow under the skin, which then can decrease puffiness and fluid build up that comes from our lymphatic system
RESTORE- stimulates cell regeneration
Facials boost skin cell regeneration, promote collagen development, and nourish the skin
CLEANSE – topically and deep within
Removing damaged skin cells on the surface and then promoting good circulation which brings oxygen, proteins and nutrition to the skin, while ridding our skin of toxins
10% off your first facial service
Two Roads Wellness Clinic
Business/Organization Phone
217-655-4993
Two Roads Wellness Clinic
1002 Churchill Road, Suite 1
Mahomet, IL 61853