Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Cassey Oliger, LMT a Licensed Massage Therapist and Esthetician at the Two Roads Wellness Medical Clinic in Mahomet walks us through a facial.

We offer professional skin care at both our Mahomet and Champaign (Village Place) location.

Benefits of facials:

RELAX – improves your mood

Activates your sympathetic nervous system, which reduces your anxiety levels and uplifts your mood

REJUVENATE – promotes circulation

Renew skin cells by circulating the blood flow under the skin, which then can decrease puffiness and fluid build up that comes from our lymphatic system

RESTORE- stimulates cell regeneration

Facials boost skin cell regeneration, promote collagen development, and nourish the skin

CLEANSE – topically and deep within

Removing damaged skin cells on the surface and then promoting good circulation which brings oxygen, proteins and nutrition to the skin, while ridding our skin of toxins

